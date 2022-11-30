Warriors' Steve Kerr Wants Traveling Officiated Consistently After Stephen Curry Call

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called for more consistency in officiating after Stephen Curry was called for traveling late in Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Calls are calls. So some go your way, some don't," Kerr told reporters. "I guess the NBA is making an emphasis on plays like that. I don't know if it was a travel or not. I haven't seen it, but it's gonna be really interesting to see. Like, if we're gonna call that now, we gotta call it all the time, because it happens 30 times a game. Guys change pivot feet. So I'm really happy that the officials are gonna emphasize it, but you gotta be consistent with it."

Officials called traveling on Curry during a step-back three-point attempt with 10.1 seconds remaining and the Warriors trailing 115-113. While replay showed the call was clearly correct—Curry shifted his pivot feet before the shot attempt—it's also something that regularly goes uncalled, as Kerr pointed out.

"Bang-bang situation. Dumb play by me to not take the layup," Curry told reporters. "I got a little confused on what the time and the score was, honestly went for the hero shot. I didn't think it was a travel to the point where you don't let the play run out, but who am I to say?"

Traveling and carrying are perhaps the two trickiest violations for NBA officials. If they followed the absolute letter of the law, most NBA games would turn into an unwatchable whistlefest. Referees instead tend to give players leeway, only calling the most egregious violations.

There were 10 traveling violations called in Tuesday's Mavs-Warriors game, which is a complete anomaly given that there are typically only a few such calls per game.

Even if the calls were technically correct, it's probably fair for the players to express frustration about an outlier situation.