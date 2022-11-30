X

    Cowboys Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Could Get Multiyear Contract Offer If 'Reasonable'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    Odell Beckham Jr. is seen on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

    The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly open to offering Odell Beckham Jr. a multiyear contract, though their desire to sign the veteran wideout will depend on his price point.

    Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Cowboys may wait until they know if Beckham's contract desires are "reasonable" before deciding how to proceed.

