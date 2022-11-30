Cowboys Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Could Get Multiyear Contract Offer If 'Reasonable'

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly open to offering Odell Beckham Jr. a multiyear contract, though their desire to sign the veteran wideout will depend on his price point.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Cowboys may wait until they know if Beckham's contract desires are "reasonable" before deciding how to proceed.

