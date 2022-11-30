Cristiano Ronaldo Rumors: Saudi Club Al-Nassr Willing to Offer Contract over $300M

AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has reportedly increased its contract offer to former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to more than £300 million ($311 million).

ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Wednesday that Al Nassr is offering a 3.5-year deal worth over £100 million per season, but Ronaldo isn't expected to make a final decision until after his run with Portugal ends at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Al Nassr's original proposal was a three-year, $225 million contract, per CBS Sports' James Benge and Ben Jacobs.

Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Premier League club last week.

The decision came after an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via James Robson of the Associated Press) where he questioned whether Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag respected him and suggested it was time for the sides to go their separate ways.

"Maybe it's good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter," Ronaldo said. "Probably. But I don't know. If I will be back, I will be the same Cristiano. But I hope people will be on my side and let me shine like I did at all the clubs and all years."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is free to sign with another club at any time—as a free agent he doesn't have to wait for the January transfer window—but it doesn't sound like there's a sense of urgency while he competes for Portugal in Qatar.

Ronaldo instructed his representatives to begin negotiations with clubs, but he'll wait for a "clearer picture" to emerge about the interested sides before making a choice, per Dawson.

That likely means waiting to see whether his performance in the World Cup generates attention from any high-level European squads before potentially shifting his focus to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere.

The Seleção das Quinas have already secured advancement to the knockout stages from Group H with wins in their first two matches.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win over Ghana and almost added another goal in a 2-0 victory over Uruguay as he nearly got a touch with his head on a Bruno Fernandes cross that ended up going in the net anyway.

Portugal wraps up group play on Friday with a match against South Korea, who needs all three points to have a chance to advance.

It sounds like a decision about Ronaldo's club future may wait until after the tournament, a run that could last through Dec. 18 if Portugal moves through the bracket.