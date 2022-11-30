Lakers' Patrick Beverley Defends Altercation with Deandre Ayton: 'F--k Him'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley has completed his three-game suspension for his involvement in an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, and he has no regrets about the incident.

"F--k that. F--k him," Beverley said on the latest episode of his PatBev Podcast. "We not going for that s--t. Ask people who's played with me. Ask superstars that played with me. There's a reason guys want me on their team after they heard about the trade this summer."

Beverley shoved Ayton in the back when he was standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves after a foul call. The shove sent the big man to the floor, but referees stepped in before things escalated.

Beverley went on to say that he would not take back his actions if given the chance.

"Very unfortunate situation, you know," he said. "And if I could play it back again, I would do the exact same thing."

In Beverley's absence, the Lakers won back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend but suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Pacers on a buzzer-beater on Monday night.

Los Angeles acquired Beverley in an offseason trade with the Utah Jazz. The 34-year-old is known for his defensive prowess, but he hasn't been much of a contributor on the offensive end this season.

Beverley has started all 14 games he's played and he is averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is making $13 million this season in the final year of his contract, and The Athletic's Jovan Buha referred to him as a "name to watch" in potential trades as the Lakers try to improve their roster. At 7-12, Los Angeles is still in last place in the Pacific Division, so changes could be necessary for the team to turn its season around.

Beverley and the Lakers will return to action on Wednesday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.