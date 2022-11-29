Jake Paul Made 7-Figure Contract Offer to Tommy Fury; Eyeing Nate Diaz Boxing Match

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jake Paul is aiming to finalize a contract with either British boxer Tommy Fury or longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz for his next boxing match.

The YouTube star provided the update Tuesday in a pair of Twitter posts:

Paul pushed his boxing record to 6-0 with a unanimous-decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in late October.

It marked his fourth straight win over a former MMA fighter. He previously scored back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley, first by split decision and then by knockout, and delivered a first-round TKO of Ben Askren.

Those wins represented a steady increase in the level of competition after he opened his pro career by beating fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakri and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul continues to face questions about when he'll face a traditional boxer. Taking on Fury, the half-brother of longtime heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, would begin to quiet that noise, but whether that fight can finally come together remains a mystery.

They've been slated to battle twice before but Fury was forced to withdraw both times, first because of medical issues, then due to travel problems.

Meanwhile, Diaz has formally become a fighting free agent after he completed his contractual obligations with the UFC.

While a clash between Paul and Diaz wouldn't settle the concerns about not facing an actual boxing opponent, it would generate plenty of attention.

Michael Benson of TalkSport reported Sunday that Paul is aiming for his next fight to take place in February.

Now it's just a matter of seeing which potential opponent signs on the dotted line first.