Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Mexico's hopes of advancing to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are on life support.

El Tri earned one point from their first two games in Qatar, and they are now stuck in a must-win situation against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Mexico's fantastic World Cup record of advancing to the round of 16 in the last seven World Cups is on line inside the Lusail Stadium.

Gerardo Martino's side comes into the Group C finale needing to win by potentially four or five goals to get past Saudi Arabia and one of Poland or Argentina to continue its knockout-round streak.

Saudi Arabia is in a decent position to advance despite losing to Poland in its last match. A win over Mexico will see it move on with six points, but a draw will be enough if Poland beat Argentina.

Saudi Arabia's defensive play regressed in the second half versus Poland, and it may be on the defensive for most of the match with Mexico playing with desperation for 90 minutes.