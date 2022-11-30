College Football Picks: Week 14 Predictions for Every Game

1 of 3

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Conference USA championship: North Texas (7-5) at UTSA (10-2), 7:30 p.m. ET (Friday)

When quarterback Frank Harris and his high-flying circus act of star wide receivers completed the largest comeback in school history to take down UTEP last weekend, the Roadrunners pulled off another perfect Conference USA regular season (8-0).

Now, they'll put their C-USA undefeated status on the line again against North Texas. While the Mean Green are just 7-5, they took UTSA to the brink on October 22, losing 31-27.

North Texas QB Austin Aune (3,115 passing yards and 31 touchdowns) will put up numbers, but this is Harris' swan song. Even without receiver De'Corian Clark, who is sidelined with a knee injury, coach Jeff Traylor's team has too many weapons, such as wideouts Zakhari Franklin and Joshua Cephus. UTSA will win again in a shootout, sending Harris out of the Alamodome a winner.

Prediction: UTSA 41, North Texas 31

MAC championship: Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3), Noon ET

Toledo scraped and clawed its way out of a MAC West division that beat up on itself all year, but don't let the 7-5 record fool you; the Rockets can play.

That won't be lost on Ohio, which has the better record but knows anything can happen in the maddening MAC. Expect it to on the conference's biggest stage at Ford Field in Detroit.

These two teams haven't played all season, and the Rockets are the slight favorite to escape with a win thanks to the MAC's top defense, led by Dallas Gant, Jamal Hines and Quinyon Mitchell. They'll have their hands full in stopping Kurtis Rourke, who's No. 11 in passing yards per game (296), though.

The dynamic signal-caller will put up enough points to win.

Prediction: Ohio 30, Toledo 27

Sun Belt championship: Coastal Carolina (9-2) at Troy (10-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

With so little to play for a week ago, Coastal Carolina laid a big, fat egg against James Madison in a season-closing beatdown at the hands of the Dukes.

While it's easy to read way too much into that, the Chanticleers aren't the same without star quarterback Grayson McCall, whose status remains in question for the championship tilt with Troy.

Simply put, if McCall returns from his foot injury, the Chants have a chance. If not, Jon Sumrall's magical first season as Troy's head coach will continue. We're rolling as though McCall will be out, but the Trojans will win either way—just a close(r) one if he plays.



Prediction: Troy 31, Coastal Carolina 21

AAC championship: UCF (9-3) at Tulane (10-2), 4 p.m. ET

On November 12, John Rhys Plumlee and his UCF Knights rolled into Yulman Stadium and spoiled Tulane's perfect AAC season with a 38-31 win in which Plumlee threw for 132 yards and ran for 176 more.

Don't expect it to happen again.

Running back Tyjae Spears and quarterback Michael Pratt appear on a mission, and after UCF's dicey win over South Florida last weekend, I don't expect anything to change in the Green Wave's wild run. They're New Year's Six-bound.

Prediction: Tulane 38, UCF 27

Mountain West championship: Fresno State (8-4) at Boise State (9-3), 4 p.m. ET

The last time these two teams met in a conference championship game was in the Albertsons Stadium snow in 2018. The Bulldogs enjoyed a resurgent season under Jeff Tedford and won 19-16 on a walk-off, overtime touchdown run.

This year, it's going to be a lot more high-scoring than that.

These two teams have rebuilt themselves during the season. The Bulldogs are a much different team with a healthy Jake Haener under center, and when Boise found QB Taylen Green, their fortunes changed too. Now, this one's a toss-up. I'll roll with the veteran Haener.

Prediction: Fresno State 33, Boise State 27