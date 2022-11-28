Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.

Anthony is the most notable name of the trio.

The future Hall of Famer has a resume that includes six All-NBA selections, a scoring title and 10 All-Star selections. He is widely considered one of the best offensive players of his generation, and he averaged a solid 13.3 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from deep last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony is no longer the dominant scorer he was in his prime, but the 38-year-old could join a contender and provide a spark off the bench with his outside shooting and ability to take advantage of space created by teammates.

Cousins also played last season, appearing in 48 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game between the two teams.

Like Anthony, Cousins is no longer the playmaker he was in his prime, but he proved last season that he can still contribute in a meaningful way. The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection has dealt with a number of injuries during his career, and he missed the 2019-20 campaign because of a torn ACL. The timing of his ACL injury was particularly unfortunate since he was coming off an Achilles tear and quadriceps tear.

Cousins may never get back to his pre-injury form, but he isn't far removed from playing in the NBA.

As for Thomas, he appeared in 22 games for the Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets last season. The guard averaged 8.4 points per game, which is a far cry from the 28.9 he posted in 2016-17 for the Boston Celtics.

The 33-year-old has been a journeyman for much of his career, with stops on the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers, Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Mavericks and Hornets. He would apparently like to add another stop to his list.