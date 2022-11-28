Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Claiming Bruno Fernandes' World Cup Goal for Portugal

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Portugal advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday in Lusail, Qatar.

After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came on a cross by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo was originally credited with the goal, though it was unclear whether he made any contact with the ball before it found the back of the net.

Fans had plenty of fun on social media with the uncertainty:

FIFA eventually changed the record to recognize Fernandes as the goalscorer, which may not sit well with Ronaldo once he's informed of the ruling.

Having the goal taken off of him symbolized a largely forgettable performance from the 37-year-old, who was subbed off in the 82nd minute. The match did little to quell the argument Portugal would be better off if he moved to the bench.

Considering how much they were in control before that point, it felt like the Seleção might start pouring it on after Fernandes' opener. Instead, Uruguay pushed hard for an equalizer and nearly netted one on multiple occasions.

Coach Fernando Santos might have come to regret removing Ruben Neves for Rafael Leão in the 69th minute.

A handball by José Giménez gave the Portuguese a penalty in the second minute of injury time against the run of play. Fernandes converted from the spot to complete a brace and put the match to bed.

Portugal closes out the group stage Friday against South Korea, which is coming off a 3-2 defeat to Ghana that dropped it to the bottom of Group H.

FIFA uses goal difference rather than head-to-head results as the first tiebreaker. As a result, Portugal isn't yet assured of the top spot in the group even though it already beat Ghana.

A draw will be enough Friday to claim first in the group.