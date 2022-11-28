X

    Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Claiming Bruno Fernandes' World Cup Goal for Portugal

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 28, 2022

    LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 28: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
    Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

    Portugal advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday in Lusail, Qatar.

    After a scoreless first half, the breakthrough came on a cross by Bruno Fernandes in the 54th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo was originally credited with the goal, though it was unclear whether he made any contact with the ball before it found the back of the net.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PORTUGAL GOAL 1-0 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/BPMu4a2feZ">pic.twitter.com/BPMu4a2feZ</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Ronaldo was originally credited for the goal, should it belong to Bruno Fernandes? 🧐 <a href="https://t.co/RuMuMAEA0T">pic.twitter.com/RuMuMAEA0T</a>

    Fans had plenty of fun on social media with the uncertainty:

    Luis Paez-Pumar @lppny

    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating like a madman for a goal that ended up not being his? The brand is so strong.

    Amit Katwala @amitkatwala

    Maybe this is just Ronaldo’s final form: jogging around, occasionally jumping six foot in the air, never actually touching the ball, celebrating anyway

    Kyle Koster (parody impersonation) @KyleKoster

    Ronaldo trying to claim that goal for himself <a href="https://t.co/49FUGDQOoH">pic.twitter.com/49FUGDQOoH</a>

    Jonathan Soveta @eighteenyards

    jorge mendes calling up fifa hq to credit ronaldo for the goal <a href="https://t.co/ChOdtH7s0g">pic.twitter.com/ChOdtH7s0g</a>

    Ryan Hubbard 🇵🇱⚽ @Ryan_Hubbard

    If that was Ronaldo's goal, then I'm claiming that I got a touch on Lewandowski's goal on Saturday.

    Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge

    Good luck to the FIFA official who has to go into the changing room to tell Cristiano Ronaldo he hasn't scored that. Bruno Fernandes has been credited with it. (BBC)

    Alex Shephard @alex_shephard

    Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that goal <a href="https://t.co/yg5OYkLKaV">pic.twitter.com/yg5OYkLKaV</a>

    James Tyler @JamesTylerESPN

    I’m claiming all of Ronaldo’s goals even though I didn’t touch any of them

    FIFA eventually changed the record to recognize Fernandes as the goalscorer, which may not sit well with Ronaldo once he's informed of the ruling.

    Betfair @Betfair

    Ronaldo when he hears FIFA have credited Fernandes with the goal...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/URU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#URU</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/1zdjYPEgXW">pic.twitter.com/1zdjYPEgXW</a>

    Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire

    Lmao Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to convince a team to sign him, and all he's got is claiming goals that aren't his and flopping like a fish at the very top corner of the penalty area.

    Having the goal taken off of him symbolized a largely forgettable performance from the 37-year-old, who was subbed off in the 82nd minute. The match did little to quell the argument Portugal would be better off if he moved to the bench.

    Considering how much they were in control before that point, it felt like the Seleção might start pouring it on after Fernandes' opener. Instead, Uruguay pushed hard for an equalizer and nearly netted one on multiple occasions.

    Coach Fernando Santos might have come to regret removing Ruben Neves for Rafael Leão in the 69th minute.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Claiming Bruno Fernandes' World Cup Goal for Portugal
    Scott Saunders @_scottsaunders

    Rafa Leao on for Ruben Neves. That's quite an attacking change when you're winning?!

    Jonathan Soveta @eighteenyards

    Portugal lost all control of the midfield after taking off Ruben Neves

    Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1

    Portugal lost the midfield. He took of Neves and brought on Leão and Uruguay have suddenly found hope in an open game.

    A handball by José Giménez gave the Portuguese a penalty in the second minute of injury time against the run of play. Fernandes converted from the spot to complete a brace and put the match to bed.

    Portugal closes out the group stage Friday against South Korea, which is coming off a 3-2 defeat to Ghana that dropped it to the bottom of Group H.

    FIFA uses goal difference rather than head-to-head results as the first tiebreaker. As a result, Portugal isn't yet assured of the top spot in the group even though it already beat Ghana.

    A draw will be enough Friday to claim first in the group.

