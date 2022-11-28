Michigan State's Khary Crump Suspended for 8 Games of 2023 Season for Michigan Fight

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans will be without cornerback Khary Crump for eight games during the 2023 campaign due to disciplinary action stemming from the team's altercation with Michigan following the rivals' matchup on Oct. 29.

The Big Ten announced Monday that Crump will be suspended for the eight games in addition to the four games he was already suspended for this season after the contest.

