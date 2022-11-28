WWE Rumors on Creative, Backstage Morale Under HHH; Logan Paul Unseen Video on Injury

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Triple H Giving More 'Leeway' to Talent

In case it wasn't obvious by watching the product, Triple H's WWE is a much looser, more talent-friendly environment than Vince McMahon's regime.

PW Insider reported Triple H has attempted to push "grit and unexpected action" while giving talent more leeway on promos and other creative decisions.

The change has led to an obvious increase in quality across the board. McMahon was clearly a detriment to WWE's creative for arguably at least his last decade in charge; it's no coincidence WWE's best product over that time, NXT, was the area he was most hands-off.

While they're still not Attitude Era-level smash hits, Raw and SmackDown have cogent storylines week-to-week, characters with consistent and proper motivations and feuds that feel earned. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso hugging after The Bloodline won War Games is one of the loudest pops you'll hear all year, and that story isn't anywhere close to being complete.

There's a clear commitment to providing fans with moments that feel earned that was not there much in recent years.

Backstage Morale Has Improved Under Triple H

Given the increase in product quality and more trust given to talent, it should come as no surprise talent is feeling good about the company's direction.

Fightful Select reported talent said Triple H provides a "more fun and easygoing" environment backstage. Working under McMahon, there was a "perpetual fear of getting fired for things you can't control."

Morale reportedly reached a nadir under McMahon following the 2022 Royal Rumble, which made headlines for its disastrous Rumble match. Shane McMahon was jettisoned from the company in the aftermath of the Rumble because of his meddling in creative.

There has been far less backstage turbulence since Triple H took over during the summer, and the result has been a largely strong product. While even wrestlers acknowledge some "hiccups," it's clear there's a more harmonious work environment than the McMahon era.

Logan Paul Posts Video Chronicling Reigns Match and Injury

If you want behind-the-scenes footage of the moment Logan Paul injured his knee in his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns, he has you covered.

Paul returned to YouTube for the first time in months to detail his training for his match against Reigns, the trip to Saudi Arabia and the aftermath of him suffering a serious knee injury midway through the match.

Paul managed to continue to fight Reigns despite tearing his MCL, with doctors saying he will have to miss at least six weeks. The prognosis was ultimately good news given there was fear Paul suffered a torn ACL as well, which would have kept him out of action for several months.

Instead, it's at least possible Paul could be back in time for January's Royal Rumble. He teased a return but bleeped out the date to instead plug his WWE action figure.

Regardless, it's a good bet Paul will have a program for WrestleMania, even if he's not back in time for the Rumble.

