Lamar Jackson Rips Fan Saying Ravens Shouldn't Give Him New Contract in NSFW Tweet

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson was surely upset with Sunday's shocking 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and took out some of his frustration on a fan via a tweet.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback responded to a message saying games shouldn't come down to kicker Justin Tucker if Jackson is going to ask for more than $250 million guaranteed in his next deal.

Jackson tweeted the following: "Boy STFU y'all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--t but eat d--k!!"

Baltimore built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, but Jacksonville ended up completing a comeback with two late touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence found Zay Jones for a two-point conversion after the last one to take the lead, and Tucker's 67-yard field goal fell just short as time expired.

Jackson's contract status has been a hovering topic for the Ravens this season, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in September the two-time Pro Bowler declined a deal worth approximately $250 million because it didn't match the $230 million in guarantees the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens quarterback has a resume that includes an MVP and is just 25 years old, but this will remain a talking point until he and the team agree to a deal.