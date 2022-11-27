World Cup 2022 Scores: Sunday's Group Results and Monday's Schedule

Photo by Vincent Kalut / Photo News via Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup continues to surprise with a handful of upsets during Sunday's play.

Costa Rica bounced back from a 7-0 loss in their first match to beat Japan in their second match. Morocco then stunned Belgium with a 2-0 victory over the No. 2 team in the men's world rankings.

In a heavyweight battle of former champions, Spain and Germany finished with a 1-1 draw.

Here is a recap of the latest action from Qatar.

Sunday's World Cup Results

Costa Rica 1, Japan 0

Morocco 2, Belgium 0

Costa Rica 4, Canada 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Monday's Schedule

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET

Costa Rica Bounces Back vs. Japan

Japan had one of the bigger upsets of the first week in Qatar with a win over Germany, while no team had a worse opening match than Costa Rica. A 7-0 loss to Spain had many believing the CONCACAF squad simply didn't belong with the world's best.

Costa Rica changed the narrative on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Japan.

Keysher Fuller scored the winner in the 81st minute with a curler from just inside the box:

It was the only shot on net for the Ticos, but they made it count to get their first goal of the tournament.

Keylor Navas also come up huge for Costa Rica in net, keeping a clean sheet despite constant pressure from Japan. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper finished with three saves and was a major part of the turnaround defensively after allowing seven goals against Spain.

Both teams are now alive with a chance to advance heading into the final matchday.

Morocco Stun Belgium

Despite entering as the favorite in Group F, Belgium has not looked great at the World Cup.

After seemingly being outplayed in a 1-0 win over Canada, Belgium fared even worse in a 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne couldn't get anything going offensively, holding the majority of possession but failing to get anything going in the final third. Even bringing on an injured Romelu Lukaku couldn't get the ball into the back of the net.

Morocco took advantage, scoring the opening goal off a set piece in the 73rd minute.

In stoppage time, Zakaria Aboukhlal helped Morocco put the game away:

It flipped the table on its head as Belgium now needs a win over Croatia to advance.

Canada Falls Short Against Croatia

Canada needed a win to stay alive in the competition and began the day as well as possible with a goal just over a minute into the match:

Alphonso Davies gave his side the early lead with the first-ever Canadian goal in the World Cup.

Croatia simply wouldn't go away, however, scoring twice before halftime to take the lead.

Andrej Kramarić scored his second goal in the 70th minute, giving Croatia a nice cushion before closing out the win in stoppage time.

After a hot start, Canada appeared deflated and didn't have an answer to Croatia's talent and experience in the midfield. The 2018 finalists will now have a chance to win the group with its final match against Belgium.

Canada, meanwhile, was unable to take advantage of its first World Cup appearance since 1986. Despite plenty of promise, the squad will not advance to the knockout stage no matter what happens against Morocco.

Spain and Germany Battle to Draw

In a matchup between two of the most talented sides in the world, Spain and Germany did not disappoint.

The first half featured no goals but plenty of fireworks as there were several close opportunities, including a disallowed score by Antonio Rüdiger.

In the second half, Álvaro Morata put Spain in front with a quality finish in the 62nd minute:

It seemed Germany was headed to its second loss before Niclas Füllkrug came through with an outstanding goal in the 83rd minute:

Germany had a few chances for a winner but had to settle for a hard-fought draw against another of the top teams in the competition. Even with 11 shots, including four on net, the Germans could only manage a single goal against Spain.

Going into the final matchday, Germany will need a win against Costa Rica plus some help to advance, while Spain will only need a draw against Japan.