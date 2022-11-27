WWE Draft Reportedly Discussed for After WrestleMania 39 in 2023

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for WWE

The WWE draft could be making a comeback after WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said the company previously had plans to hold a draft in October, but that was pushed back.

"There’s been some talk of waiting until after WrestleMania to do it," Melzer said. "There was talk at one point for October, but I guess they didn’t do it. There was a date that was talked about at one point, but they just didn’t pull the trigger on it."

WWE last held a draft in October 2021. A draft was held in October 2019, 2020 and 2021 to coincide with the beginning of new "seasons" for Raw and SmackDown.

You would be forgiven if you forgot there was even a reason to have a draft, given the consistent overlap between Raw and SmackDown. Meltzer previously reported Fox and USA want exclusivity over their rosters despite the brand split having a glaring strain at times on the product.

WWE's answer to the problem during the Triple H era has seemingly been to keep midcarders to their respective programs while having main-event talent move back and forth between Raw and SmackDown whenever they see fit. The Bloodline carrying unified championships has also made it easier to have an "excuse" for Roman Reigns and The Usos to make appearances on Raw.

WWE's brand split began during a time when the roster was bloated as a way to make the programs feel fresh and different. With this roster being leaner than three or four years ago and the constant overlap between the shows, the draft concept carries less excitement.

Perhaps slotting it after WrestleMania—the true end of the WWE "season"—will invigorate some life into the draft.

