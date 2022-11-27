X

    NBA Rumors: Nets' T.J. Warren to Play vs. Raptors, 1st Game Since 2020 Due to Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) dribbles against the Miami Heat during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP

    Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is targeting a return on Dec. 2 against the Toronto Raptors, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Warren has been progressing to "steady five-on-five play" as he recovers from his foot injury, per Charania.

    The 29-year-old has not played an NBA game since Dec. 29, 2020 with the Indiana Pacers. He needed surgery to repair a stress fracture on his left foot and missed the remainder of the 2020-21 season and entire 2021-22 season a result.

