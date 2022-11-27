AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The final week of the college football regular season featured plenty of drama, leading to some major shifts in the latest Associated Press poll.

Michigan knocked off Ohio State to grab the No. 2 spot in the ranking, while LSU, Clemson and Oregon all suffered upset losses.

Here is the latest poll heading into Week 14's conference championship games.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. North Carolina

25. Mississippi State

All eyes coming into the week were on the Big Ten battle between Michigan and Ohio State and it did not disappoint. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but it was all Wolverines from there thanks to the dominant rushing attack from Donovan Edwards:

Edwards had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding to the three-touchdown effort from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. It led to a 45-23 blowout win for Michigan, the team's first victory in Columbus since 2000.

Ohio State dropped to No. 5 after its first loss of the season, putting its College Football Playoff future in doubt.

LSU also hurt its postseason chances with a 38-23 loss to Texas A&M. Devon Achane led an Aggies rushing attack that totaled 274 yards on the ground on Saturday, pushing LSU to No. 11 in the latest poll.

Clemson and Oregon both suffered narrow losses to in-state rivals.

South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 while holding DJ Uiagalelei to just 99 yards on 8-of-29 passing. Oregon State overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 38-34 win over Oregon.

It created a memorable moment for the underdogs while knocking the favorites further down in the rankings.

Other teams took advantage, including USC as it earned a 38-27 win over Notre Dame to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Caleb Williams showcased his athleticism in this one, scoring three rushing touchdowns to go with impressive mobility in the pocket:

The Trojans are now No. 4 in the latest poll heading into the Pac-12 championship game against Utah, with Williams emerging as a top contender for the Heisman Trophy.

TCU completed its undefeated season with a 62-14 blowout victory over Iowa State and likely just needs to beat Kansas State in the Big 12 title game to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia remains the clear No. 1 team in the country after an easy 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.

It's created a clear separation at the top as we head into the college football postseason.