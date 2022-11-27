WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Has Been in Contract Talks and 'It’s a Money Situation'

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Lexus USA

Sasha Banks does not appear close to a WWE return.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Banks and WWE have been at an impasse regarding money in a new contract for "a long time."

“You know, they’re in contract talks and the last I heard, you know, it’s a money situation and that was a long time ago, so I don’t know where it stands right now," Meltzer said (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News).

Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May over frustration with how they were being booked as women's tag team champions. While several return rumors have popped up in the six months since their exit, their futures remain unknown.

Banks and Naomi have made public appearances together in the past few months, a seeming sign they're sticking together in the process. The Boss was recently seen training with Juventud Guerrera, which suggests she's at least keeping her in-ring skills sharp during her hiatus.

It does not appear either woman has given serious consideration to make the leap to AEW. While there were natural rumors that flew in the immediate aftermath of their departure from WWE, those quickly died down after Triple H took over WWE's creative direction from Vince McMahon. Banks, in particular, has a strong relationship with Triple H dating back to NXT, and most of the booking frustration has been aimed at McMahon.

It's overwhelmingly likely we'll eventually see them back in WWE, but there's no firm timetable at this point. If neither winds up being a surprise entrant in January's Royal Rumble, this situation could stretch out well into 2023.

