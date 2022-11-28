NFL Rumors: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase to Return from Injury for Showdown vs. Chiefs

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans on returning from his hip injury to play in Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chase suffered the hip injury in a Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the Bengals have gone 3-1 in his absence. The 22-year-old caught 47 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns in seven games before he got hurt.

Fortunately, the Bengals still had plenty of other options for quarterback Joe Burrow, including Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Chase, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, didn't miss any time last season, catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

The Bengals are 7-4 this season, tied for first place with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. While they have proven they can win without him, having Chase back will only elevate their ceiling as they look to return to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.