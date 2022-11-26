CFB Fans Shocked as No. 8 Clemson's 40-Game Home Win Streak Ends vs. South Carolina

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

For the first time since Nov. 12, 2016, the Clemson Tigers have lost at home.

The unranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the No. 8 Tigers 31-30 on Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium to put an end to the team's 40-game home win streak, which is an ACC record.

Aside from the rushing performance by running back Will Shipley, who posted 15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown, the Clemson offense was wildly disappointing against South Carolina.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed just eight of 29 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. His performance was unacceptable, and now the Tigers have been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention.

College football fans ripped Clemson for the loss, which dropped it to 10-2, on Twitter, and understandably so:

Saturday's win marked South Carolina's second upset victory over a Top 10 opponent after the Gamecocks took down Tennessee last weekend.

With Clemson out of CFP contention, Dabo Swinney will have a lot to figure out moving forward, including whether or not he wants to stick with Uiagalelei as his starting quarterback in 2023.

This year's College Football Playoff is shaping up to be very exciting with a fresh mix of teams.