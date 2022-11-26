X

    CFB Fans Shocked as No. 8 Clemson's 40-Game Home Win Streak Ends vs. South Carolina

    Erin WalshNovember 26, 2022

    CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 26: Beaux Collins #80 of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against Darius Rush #28 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Eakin Howard/Getty Images

    For the first time since Nov. 12, 2016, the Clemson Tigers have lost at home.

    The unranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the No. 8 Tigers 31-30 on Saturday at Clemson Memorial Stadium to put an end to the team's 40-game home win streak, which is an ACC record.

    Aside from the rushing performance by running back Will Shipley, who posted 15 carries for 132 yards and one touchdown, the Clemson offense was wildly disappointing against South Carolina.

    Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed just eight of 29 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the loss. His performance was unacceptable, and now the Tigers have been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention.

    College football fans ripped Clemson for the loss, which dropped it to 10-2, on Twitter, and understandably so:

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    South Carolina will beat Clemson, knocking the Tigers from CFP contention.<br><br>For the first time in the CFP Era, we will not have either Alabama or Clemson in the playoffs.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Clemson took a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter before losing 31-30 to South Carolina.<br><br>Entering the day, the Tigers were 123-2 when leading by 14+ at any point in a game under Dabo Swinney. <a href="https://t.co/7M8mofLdBS">pic.twitter.com/7M8mofLdBS</a>

    Heather Dinich @CFBHeather

    There might not be a bigger <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBPlayoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBPlayoff</a> spoiler this year than <a href="https://twitter.com/GamecockFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GamecockFB</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    <a href="https://t.co/ig6F3Im75G">pic.twitter.com/ig6F3Im75G</a>

    JESSE (With No “i”) @Mr4thAndLong

    Clemson Goes Down To South Carolina. Hahahahahahhahaha <a href="https://t.co/28ZiFJYauX">pic.twitter.com/28ZiFJYauX</a>

    Andrea Adelson @aadelsonESPN

    Clemson was a good team this year. Not a great team, never elite. Same as last year. So no surprise there is no playoff appearance for Clemson and the ACC.

    Joe Hall @joehall

    LOL <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonFB</a> lost at home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chumps?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chumps</a>

    Seth Lewis @SethLewisInc

    Clemson <a href="https://t.co/Q4E58VkpEX">pic.twitter.com/Q4E58VkpEX</a>

    Blaine @bl8in3

    Dabo Swinney’s refusal to bench DJ Uiagalelei and just roll with Cade Klubnik as the starter for the year is what did Clemson’s season in. The defense and Will Shipley’s back just got tired of carrying this team.

    Was Q Once @WasQOnce

    Clemson lost, Uiagalelei is so bad. I can’t believe they keep him in when their second and third string are better.

    Karri 🏁 @flaka1n

    DJ Uiagalelei shouldn’t be allowed to look at a football ever again

    De’Aaron Fox Fan Club @zwyatt_

    DJ Uiagalelei shouldn’t be playing Division 1 football

    Saturday's win marked South Carolina's second upset victory over a Top 10 opponent after the Gamecocks took down Tennessee last weekend.

    With Clemson out of CFP contention, Dabo Swinney will have a lot to figure out moving forward, including whether or not he wants to stick with Uiagalelei as his starting quarterback in 2023.

    This year's College Football Playoff is shaping up to be very exciting with a fresh mix of teams.

