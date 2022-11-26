Bears' Rooting Guide for 2023 NFL Draft Implications of Week 12

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears reside in an ideal position for their 2023 NFL draft stock going into Week 12.

Chicago is projected to have the No. 3 overall pick in April. Only the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers sit in front of them at the moment.

One win from the Panthers and a loss by the Bears would shift the NFC North side further up the draft order.

A Carolina victory seems more likely on Sunday because it is at home against the Denver Broncos, while the Bears visit the New York Jets with an injured Justin Fields.

Fields is officially listed as questionable with his separated shoulder. A decision on his status will not be made until Sunday.

Even if Fields plays, the Bears will be at a disadvantage against a strong Jets defense. The goal for Week 12 should be for the Bears to play tight and lose and for teams around them in the draft order to win so that they can get closer to the No. 2 overall pick.