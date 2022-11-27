WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 27, 2022
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
- The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre
- Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch
- Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor
- Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
This is the first time WWE has brought the double-cage setup to the main roster, so two big matches were set up to take place inside the dangerous structure.
Here is a look at the card:
Let's take a look at everything that went down during Saturday's show.
