WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

This is the first time WWE has brought the double-cage setup to the main roster, so two big matches were set up to take place inside the dangerous structure.

Here is a look at the card:

The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre

Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (SmackDown Women's Championship)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)

Let's take a look at everything that went down during Saturday's show.