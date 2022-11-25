World Cup 2022 Scores: Friday's Group Results and Saturday's Schedule

Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The United States men's national team put itself in a decent position to advance to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by producing a 0-0 draw with England in Group B on Tuesday night.

Gregg Berhalter's team sits in third place in Group B after the draw, but it can beat the team directly in front of it, Iran, on Tuesday to move on to the round of 16.

The complexion of Group B changed from what we expected it to be in the two group matches played on Friday.

Iran scored two late goals to beat Wales four days after it conceded six goals to England.

England had an opportunity to secure safe passage into the knockout round with a win over the USMNT, but now it needs a result against Wales on Tuesday, which will benefit the American needs from that contest.

Group A is a bit easier to figure out since only three of its four teams are still alive to advance to the knockout round.

The Netherlands and Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw after Senegal beat Qatar 3-1. The host nation Qatar was eliminated by way of the Netherlands-Ecuador draw.

Group B

1. England - 4 points (6 goals for, 2 goals against, +4 goal differential)

2. Iran - 3 (4 GF, 6 GA, -2 GD)

3. United States -2 (1 GF, 1 GA, 0 GD)

4. Wales - 1 (1 GF, 3 GA, -2 GD)

The USMNT had a handful of chances throughout the 90 minutes to pick up its first win in Qatar.

Weston McKennie missed a close-range shot and Christian Pulisic hit the top of the left crossbar in the first half. The Americans played better in the final 20-25 minutes to put England on the back foot.

The scoring chances were harder to come by for both teams in the second half. Harry Kane had an opportunity to score late off a free kick, but his header was directed to the left of the goal.

The USMNT flexed its defensive mettle throughout the 90 minutes. Tyler Adams was massive with his positioning and tackles in front of the penalty area. Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman had solid games at center back. Matt Turner came up two saves, one of the diving variety and one easy one, to preserve the clean sheet.

The Americans need a win on Tuesday over Iran to advance to the round of 16. They would leap over Iran in the table and have too many points for Wales to eclipse in that scenario.

Gregg Berhalter's side could finish first in Group B with a win over Iran and Wales victory over England.

That seems unlikely with the way Wales played in Friday's first game, a 2-0 loss to Iran.

Iran looked much better than it did in its 6-2 loss to England thanks to a better tactical plan from manager Carlos Queiroz.

The Iranians finally pounced on the Welsh defense after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey went sent off in the 85th minute.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored three minutes apart in second-half stoppage time to give Iran the three points.

Iran needs a win over the USMNT or a draw to go through to the round of 16. Wales needs the most help of the four squads, as it needs a win over England and help on tiebreakers to move on.

Group A

1. Netherlands - 4 points (3 GF, 1 GA, +2 GD)

2. Ecuador - 4 (3 GF, 1 GA, +2 GD)

3. Senegal - 3 (3 GF, 3 GA, 0 GD)

4. Qatar - 0 (1 GF, 5 GA, -4 GD) (eliminated from advancing to knockout round)

The Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal will go into the final matches of Group A with chances of advancing to the knockout round.

That scenario was put in play by Friday's results, Senegal beat Qatar 3-1 and the Dutch tied 1-1 with Ecuador.

The draw between Netherlands and Ecuador moved both squads up to four points, and it subsequently eliminated Qatar from advancing to the round of 16.

Cody Gakpo and Enner Valencia each added to their goal hauls in Qatar with a tally for their respective sides, one in each half.

Gakpo continued his case to be the best young player of the tournament with his sixth-minute strike. The 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven player has two of the three Dutch goals at the World Cup.

Valencia leveled the contest in the 49th minute. Ecuador almost had a goal before the halftime whistle, but it was ruled out for offside. Valencia now has the last six World Cup goals scored by La Tri.

Senegal made sure it would be relevant on the final day of Group A play, as it took care of Qatar by a 3-1 score. Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng netted the three tallies for the African side.

Qatar scored its first goal of the tournament, but it was not enough to remain competitive with Senegal. The host nation will be playing for pride against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

All sorts of permutations are in play for Netherlands-Qatar and Ecuador-Senegal. The simplest ones are a Dutch win gets them through, as does a win by either Ecuador or Senegal. A draw in the Ecuador-Senegal game favors the South Americans.

Saturday Schedule

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia (5 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group D: France vs. Denmark (11 a.m. ET, FS1)

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico (2 p.m. ET, FS1)