Dwight Howard Tells Shaquille O'Neal to 'Stop Hating' on Him Playing in Taiwan

Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has fired back at Shaquille O'Neal for his criticism of Howard for playing basketball in Taiwan.

On Thursday's episode of The Big Podcast (h/t Daniela Perez of SI.com), O'Neal didn't want to give Howard credit for his dominant play for the Taoyuan Leopards.

"You should never be complimented for being a good father because that’s what you’re supposed to do, right?" O’Neal said. "He's supposed to have 30 points playing against dudes 5'8"."

Howard went on Instagram Live after seeing the comments and told O'Neal to "stop hating":

"I have never in my life came at you about your basketball career, your family, your kids or anything of the sort. Because there's no need to. The world is too big to hate on another man. … Have I joked about, I've mimicked your voice, have I mimicked what I see on TV? Everybody do that. Comedians do that. People do that all the time. And I do it all the time, I do that to everybody. But I do not hate on people."

