Argentina vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

0 of 3

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Group C showdown between Argentina and Mexico was always going to be one of the most important group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The stakes of Saturday's match increased after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in its group opener.

Argentina comes into the Mexico match with zero points and at the bottom of Group C. A win is mandatory to feel somewhat comfortable about advancing to the knockout round.

Mexico comes into Saturday in decent shape with one point from a draw against Poland. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa turned away a Robert Lewandowski penalty to keep the game scoreless.

Ochoa will be a central figure in the clash with Argentina. The Lionel Messi-led attack is expected to pepper the Mexican net with shots. and if Ochoa is at his best once again, Mexico could come away with a point or three.