Argentina vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022November 25, 2022
The Group C showdown between Argentina and Mexico was always going to be one of the most important group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The stakes of Saturday's match increased after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in its group opener.
Argentina comes into the Mexico match with zero points and at the bottom of Group C. A win is mandatory to feel somewhat comfortable about advancing to the knockout round.
Mexico comes into Saturday in decent shape with one point from a draw against Poland. Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa turned away a Robert Lewandowski penalty to keep the game scoreless.
Ochoa will be a central figure in the clash with Argentina. The Lionel Messi-led attack is expected to pepper the Mexican net with shots. and if Ochoa is at his best once again, Mexico could come away with a point or three.
Odds and Match Info
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Argentina (-180; bet $180 to win $100)
Mexico (+550; bet $100 to win $550)
Draw (+310)
Over 2.5 Goals (-110); Under 2.5 Goals (-115)
Match Info
Date: Saturday, November 26
Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app
Argentina Needs to Be More Inventive in Attack
It seems bizarre to type that an attack led by Lionel Messi needs to have more ideas in the final third, but that was the criticism of Argentina after its loss to Saudi Arabia.
Argentina seemed to run out of ways to attack the Saudi Arabia back line once it went down by a goal in the 53rd minute.
La Albiceleste does not have an open-play goal through 90 minutes in Qatar. The goal in the opener came from a Messi penalty kick.
Ángel Di María, Messi and others need to be more creative in the final third to pick apart what is expected to be an organized Mexico defense.
Mexico allowed a single shot on target in its scoreless draw with Poland. Argentina could break down that unit even better and that would put El Tri under pressure from the start.
Argentina is more than capable of putting two or three tallies past the Mexican defense, and that would be a welcome result for the Argentinians.
A win with a few goals attached to it would move Argentina up in the Group C standings and allow it to advance to the knockout round on its own with a result against Poland.
However, there is always the chance that Guillermo Ochoa turns in another master class performance in net and puts Argentina's stay in Qatar in crisis.
Guillermo Ochoa Will Once Again Be Massive for Mexico
"Memo" Ochoa came up with his latest massive play in a Mexico shirt in the opener, as he saved Robert Lewandowski's second-half penalty.
Ochoa will likely be a central figure against Argentina as well because of the desperation inside the Argentinian squad to get three points.
Ochoa may be asked to make five or six saves against Messi and Co. to keep Mexico alive in the contest for a draw, or to even steal three points.
The 37-year-old has seen every type of challenge presented in front of him at the international level and he has played against Argentina as well, so he knows how tough the game could be.
Ochoa will be in the spotlight in goal, but the El Tri back line will be important as well. That unit was organized against Poland, and it needs to keep the same structure to avoid a night in which Ochoa makes vital save after vital save.
The Mexico attack is not expected to do a ton on Saturday, but if it is clinical on the two or three chances that it receives, it could produce a shock win.
A draw would not be a terrible result for Ochoa and Mexico. That would put it in position to advance to the knockout round with a win over Saudi Arabia.
