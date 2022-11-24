Packers Haven't Considered Resting Aaron Rodgers Amid Thumb Injury, Matt LaFleur Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers haven't considered making a temporary quarterback change with Aaron Rodgers playing through a broken right thumb.

Head coach Matt LaFleur called Rodgers "one of the toughest guys I've ever been around" when explaining why he isn't planning on resting the 10-time Pro Bowler.

"So that never crossed my mind," he told reporters. "It’s more or less the conversation in terms of how he communicates with us, and where he’s at. Certainly, I know he told you guys, he’s played through a lot worse. He’s old-school tough."

Rodgers downplayed the severity of the injury, saying it "didn't make a difference" in past games.

Jordan Love has started one game since Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2020 draft. He went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

This would be an inopportune time for the Packers to be handing the offense over to Love. At 4-7, they're third in the NFC North and on the outside looking in on the wild-card race.

Granted, persisting with Rodgers may not be a whole lot better.

The 38-year-old injured the thumb in a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants. In six starts since then, he has thrown for 1,385 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. That's a full yard below his career average (7.7).

When Rodgers threw some of his teammates under the bus amid a disappointing season, some countered he had plenty of culpability himself.

The Packers have their bye in Week 14, which will allow Rodgers some respite from his thumb injury. Until then, he'll have to continue working around the injury.