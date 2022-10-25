Aaron Rodgers: Packers Have Guys 'Making Too Many Mistakes,' Suggests Cutting Snaps

John Fisher/Getty Images

It might be time for the Green Bay Packers to officially panic.

Packers star Aaron Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and didn't hesitate to provide his honest assessment of the team's 3-4 start.

At one point, the two-time reigning MVP said the Packers "have double-digit mistakes every week." He added that "guys that are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing" as many reps.

There's the cliche about how when you point one finger, you have three pointing back at you. To some degree, that applies to Rodgers.

Through seven games, he has thrown for 1,597 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. His 228.1 yards per game are on pace to be his fewest since becoming a full-time starter in 2008, and he ranks 26th in ESPN.com's QBR metric (40.5).

After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers didn't do a lot to replace the five-time Pro Bowler.

You can understand why Rodgers is frustrated when Robert Tonyan, Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb are his four best receivers. Christian Watson, whom Green Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, had just seven receptions for 52 yards before picking up a hamstring injury.

At the same time, there's no getting around the fact Rodgers isn't performing at his usual level.

Not to mention, the general questions surrounding Rodgers' long-term future in Green Bay played a role in Adams wanting to leave in the first place.

The Packers' predicament is down to a number of factors, from coaching to building the roster to the players' performance on the field. Rodgers isn't solely to blame for the team's record, and Green Bay would almost assuredly be worse without him.

Still, the 38-year-old shouldn't be exempt from criticism, and Tuesday's comments might come off to some like him throwing his teammates under the bus.