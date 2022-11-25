The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card

4 of 8

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

What do you think of this new, more serious Theory?

It isn't good enough yet to offset the humiliation of his Money in the Bank failure, but there's potential. Right now, there's no proof it'll work out and lead to the next level of his career. When he has wins that show he can back up his talk, then it will be good for his career.

Until then, it's rather bland compared to his days in The Way, and all that bravado means nothing if he can't back it up.

Team Bayley vs. Team Bianca

Who do you think should get the pin for their team, and who should take it from the other team?

Ripley needs to score the win for the heel team, ideally by pinning Belair. Some fans have grown tired of The EST of WWE being unbeatable in recent months, equating her to the Super Cena days. As much of an exaggeration as that might be, it wouldn't hurt Belair to look a tad vulnerable in exchange for putting Ripley in an even more threatening spot as her next challenger.