The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match CardNovember 25, 2022
- The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre
- Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and TBD
- Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
- Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)
The annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is usually when we get a few big elimination matches with teams of four or five Superstars, but WWE has gone in a different direction this year by bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster.
Here is a look at the card as of Friday morning:
With Saturday's event just a day away, B/R's experts have given their predictions for each match, as well as answering some key questions leading in.
Graham Matthews
AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor
Why do you think WWE booked a singles match instead of some kind of six-man tag bout?
The second-ever match between Styles and Bálor is pay-per-view-worthy, and with WWE not having another major event until Royal Rumble in late January, it makes sense to book the bout for this show. Styles has been feuding with The Judgment Day almost all year, and it's time to move on.
It's a bummer Survivor Series won't have a traditional elimination tag match this year, but Balor vs. Styles II feels like a significantly bigger attraction.
Bonus
Build your perfect women's WarGames team using current WWE Superstars and explain why you chose them.
I feel like the most obvious answer would be all of the Four Horsewomen plus Bianca Belair because they'd be an unstoppable unit and stronger than arguably any other combination of Superstars. If Sasha Banks doesn't count as current because she's been gone for six months, then you can throw Rhea Ripley in her place and they'd be equally dominant.
Donald Wood
Team Bayley vs. Team Bianca
The final member of Team Bianca will be announced during SmackDown. Who do you think it should be?
To give the match the mainstream appeal, Triple H and company should be looking to add one of the biggest stars in the business. If she’s ready to return from injury, Becky Lynch should be the fifth member of Team Bianca. With a history of respect for Belair and a built-in feud against Damage CTRL, Lynch is the ideal addition to the bout and the Survivor Series card.
The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes and Co.
Offer an argument for why The Bloodline should win.
While a non-title match would be the perfect place for The Bloodline to lose, there is something to be said for booking the powerful stable to win again at WarGames. If Reigns stays unbeaten until WrestleMania, the man who eventually takes the titles from the undisputed champion will instantly become the top star in the company.
Whether it’s Owens, McIntyre or Cody Rhodes, beating Reigns after he has won every marquee match would cement anyone’s legacy.
Kevin Berge
The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes and Co.
Offer an argument for why The Brawling Brutes should win.
The Bloodline has been invincible for a long time. The group, especially Reigns, needs a new challenger. If Brawling Brutes win, you set up Sheamus, Owens and even McIntyre again as future challengers.
Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
Whoever wins this match will likely enter 2023 as the U.S. champion. Who do you think that should be?
Rollins is the only man who has truly elevated the United States Championship. While Theory and Lashley tried, Rollins makes it feel like the workhorse title again. He can carry it to WrestleMania and beyond.
Anthony Mango
Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
What do you think of this new, more serious Theory?
It isn't good enough yet to offset the humiliation of his Money in the Bank failure, but there's potential. Right now, there's no proof it'll work out and lead to the next level of his career. When he has wins that show he can back up his talk, then it will be good for his career.
Until then, it's rather bland compared to his days in The Way, and all that bravado means nothing if he can't back it up.
Team Bayley vs. Team Bianca
Who do you think should get the pin for their team, and who should take it from the other team?
Ripley needs to score the win for the heel team, ideally by pinning Belair. Some fans have grown tired of The EST of WWE being unbeatable in recent months, equating her to the Super Cena days. As much of an exaggeration as that might be, it wouldn't hurt Belair to look a tad vulnerable in exchange for putting Ripley in an even more threatening spot as her next challenger.
Erik Beaston
Bonus
Build your perfect men's WarGames team using current WWE Superstars and explain why you chose them.
I think WWE has already mastered the perfect WarGames team with The Bloodline. You have the biggest star in the game (Reigns), the midcard enforcer (Sikoa), the top tag team (The Usos) and the master manipulator (Zayn).
They are very much the modern equivalent to the Four Horsemen and give this year's WarGames that old-school feel. Especially against a hodgepodge of formidable babyfaces. They're the obvious answer here.
AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor
Based on the story being told, who do you think should win?
Bálor should win to build upon The Judgment Day's recent momentum. He needs the win more than Styles, who is essentially bulletproof (pun intended) at this point. Bálor, on the other hand, is still being heated back up and pushed following years of subpar creative at the hands of ol' Vinnie Mac.
He should win, especially considering the amount of Bullet Club talk that has been prevalent in this program. As the founder and one-time leader, give him the win.
Mr. Jeff J
Bonus
Build your perfect men's WarGames team using current WWE Superstars and explain why you chose them.
Cody Rhodes: Because a War Games without a Rhodes feels sacrilegious, and this man will bleed for our sports entertainment and his own, too.
Montez Ford: Has an underrated mean streak, athletic phenomenality, tag team specialist, and he's gonna have a holy s--t moment in the cage.
Seth Rollins: The visionary is at his most dangerous when caged. Plus, I can only imagine the fit he'll wear.
Sheamus: Maximum brutality mixed with a guaranteed banger with him in the match.
Gunther: The man who could literally chop you into submission. The violence would be extraordinary.
Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
Put aside logic. Who do you want to win this match?
I'd like to see Rousey win. I love the new direction for her character and the alliance with Shayna Baszler. I think they can dominate as a duo and help Ronda realize her badass bully persona in clever ways.
Shotzi is fun in the ring and getting better with every match. I'm not so sure she's ready to hold the world title at her current level, although seeing the belt on the tank would be an awesome visual.
Chris Mueller
Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
If Shotzi doesn't win, who should be the next challenger for Rousey's title?
With Zelina Vega now part of Legado Del Fantasma, it would be great if she also started getting more in-ring opportunities, too. She is a fantastic wrestler who could use her unique skills to counter Rousey's usual style of offense. This would be a fun match regardless of who walked away the winner.
Bonus
Build your perfect women's WarGames team using current WWE Superstars.
I think putting the Four Horsewomen together for one match would be too great of an opportunity to pass up, but that leaves the fifth member open. Seeing as she was the one who led the NXT women's division right after the Horsewomen were called up, Asuka seems like the best candidate. Those five women represent some of the best talents in WWE today.
Predictions
- The Bloodline (EB, KB) vs. Brawling Brutes, Owens and McIntyre (AM, GM, DW, JJ, CM)
- Damage CTRL, Cross and Ripley (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, CM) vs. Belair, Asuka, Bliss, Yim and TBD (DW)
- Rousey (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM) vs. Shotzi
- Styles (EB, GM, JJ, KB, AM, DW, CM) vs. Bálor
- Rollins (JJ, EB, KB, CM) vs. Lashley vs. Theory (DW, AM, GM)
