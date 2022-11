The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card

1 of 8

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

Why do you think WWE booked a singles match instead of some kind of six-man tag bout?

The second-ever match between Styles and Bálor is pay-per-view-worthy, and with WWE not having another major event until Royal Rumble in late January, it makes sense to book the bout for this show. Styles has been feuding with The Judgment Day almost all year, and it's time to move on.

It's a bummer Survivor Series won't have a traditional elimination tag match this year, but Balor vs. Styles II feels like a significantly bigger attraction.

Bonus

Build your perfect women's WarGames team using current WWE Superstars and explain why you chose them.

I feel like the most obvious answer would be all of the Four Horsewomen plus Bianca Belair because they'd be an unstoppable unit and stronger than arguably any other combination of Superstars. If Sasha Banks doesn't count as current because she's been gone for six months, then you can throw Rhea Ripley in her place and they'd be equally dominant.