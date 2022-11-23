Report: Darrell Henderson Jr. Claimed by Jaguars After Being Waived by Rams

Allen J. Schaben

Darrell Henderson Jr. has found a new team.

Just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, the running back was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Henderson was a surprise cut, as the 2019 third-round pick led the team in rushing with 283 yards and three scores. But he had only two carries in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints, taking a backseat to Cam Akers and Kyren Williams.

That provided an indication that a change could be coming, and Henderson didn't seem like he would miss too much sleep over the decision.

Henderson never flashed with Los Angeles, appearing in 50 games and rushing for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns. The University of Memphis product played in committee backfields during his time with the team, joining players such as Akers, Todd Gurley, Malcolm Brown and Sony Michel.

Akers was expected to be the team's primary halfback this season after he was the team's top rusher during last year's run to the Super Bowl title. The Rams, though, seemed ready to field trade calls for Akers after Rapoport reported in mid-October that Akers had "philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay."

Akers even spent time away from the team for personal reasons, though he has played the last three games and led L.A. with 14 carries Sunday.

As for the Jaguars, second-year running back Travis Etienne Jr. is the starter and feature back, but there is little depth behind him since the team traded James Robinson to the New York Jets in late October.

Henderson will compete with JaMycal Hasty—who has 13 carries for 92 yards and one touchdown in 10 games—for the backup role.