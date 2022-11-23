Cristiano Ronaldo Rumors: Newcastle Rule out Move After Manchester United Exit

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Newcastle United reportedly has "no interest" in the potential signing of superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo following his release by Manchester United on Tuesday.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reported Wednesday that United hasn't placed any restrictions on where CR7 can sign following the mutual termination of his contract, but the Magpies have "ruled out" the idea despite prior transfer rumors involving the fellow Premier League club.

In October, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe pushed aside the original Ronaldo speculation, saying the club was instead focused on a "longer-term vision."

"At the moment, we have quite an aging squad, so we probably need to invest in more young players," Howe told reporters. "That's probably a big part of our progression, really. We need to get the average age down, so it might not be a signing that we would necessarily look to make—but not underestimating the quality of the player."

There were questions about whether that stance could change with Newcastle sitting third in the Premier League table at the World Cup break, but it sounds like the club still won't pursue the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Meanwhile, Dawson noted Ronaldo's representatives are hopeful to restart talks with Chelsea, whose new owner Todd Boehly showed interest over the summer before being waved off by manager Thomas Tuchel, who was subsequently fired in September.

Renewed interest is also expected to come from Saudi Arabia, where an unnamed club made a substantial contract offer worth £2 million per week during the summer window, per Dawson.

The number of clubs involved could depend heavily on how well Ronaldo performs for Portgual's national team during the World Cup. It'll be an opportunity for the 37-year-old legend to showcase his form after being sparsely involved at Old Trafford this season.

A strong showing in Qatar would help him create more potential suitors, including the possibility of Champions League clubs looking for attacking depth for the rest of the term.

Since his contract was terminated, he's eligible to sign at any time without having to wait for the January transfer window. It may still take several weeks for him to find a new club as he focuses his efforts on trying to lead his national side to a World Cup title, though.

Portugal begins play in Qatar on Thursday with a Group H opener against Ghana.