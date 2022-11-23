76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer.

Thybulle has been dealing with an ankle injury for much of the 2022-23 season. He entered Tuesday's game averaging just 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 15 games while shooting 28.6 percent from the floor.

The 25-year-old hadn't played much this season, averaging 11.9 minutes per night, as he became an afterthought in Doc Rivers' rotation. However, he saw more playing time earlier this month due to injuries to James Harden and Tobias Harris.

With Thybulle not getting much playing time this season, it's possible the Sixers will look to trade him ahead of the deadline. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported earlier this week that teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions."

Thybulle has spent his entire four-year career with the Sixers.

The Washington product has been mostly healthy throughout his career, appearing in at least 65 games during his first three seasons. In 211 total games, he's averaging 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.

The two-time second-team All-Defensive member will become a free agent after the 2022-23 campaign, though the Sixers can extend him a qualifying offer if they want the opportunity to match any offer he might receive.