WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 22
Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee have finally reached the climax of their feud. While these two have been fighting for a while, a one-on-one match has not quite come together until this November 22 edition of WWE NXT.
Cora Jade and Wendy Choo would also fight, hoping to put an end to their rivalry.
Zoey Stark would also be in action against the newcomer Sol Ruca, building momentum after her recent betrayal of Nikkita Lyons.
Toxic Attaction was also set to appear, opening the show after Mandy Rose's latest successful defense against Alba Fyre. No one knew what Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would have to say about the future of NXT's women's division.
There was more expected for this show, especially as Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews look ready to fight and NXT Deadline is just around the corner.
Toxic Attraction Take Out Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
- Rose tried to play off her win as being all on her own, ignoring Isla Dawn's interference. Carter and Chance called her out on that when they interrupted.
Mandy Rose bragged about her success before Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne turned the focus to the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupted, leading to a brawl where Toxic Attraction laid them out.
This was a pretty paint-by-numbers Toxic Attraction segment, but its purpose was accomplished. Carter and Chance still have not truly taken down the former champions, and that feud can be one of the highlights of NXT Deadline.
It was interesting to have no one step to the NXT women's champion, who should have plenty more potential challengers. This would seem to indicate that Rose will not be wrestling at NXT Deadline, instead waiting for the winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
- Before heading to the ring, Jade promised to leave her mark on Choo.
- In a pre-taped segment, Apollo Crews talked about his upcoming match with Bron Breakker, going over the history that led him to the NXT Championship picture.
Wendy Choo kept Cora Jade on her toes, but Jade was unafraid to cheat to pull ahead. Jade threw Choo's drink in her face then hit a DDT to win. Afterward, Choo was left in the ring crying.
This was honestly better than expected. Jade has found her way as a heel in the ring while Choo remains an underrated in ring performer. While there was only one possible result to come of this match, the two told a complete story in the ring with solid time.
The main concern at the moment is whether Choo can translate beyond NXT, and it seems NXT could be evolving that gimmick. There have been some subtle hints she could bring back some aspect of her old character, Mei Ying.
Result
Jade def. Choo by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Kiana James vs. Ivy Nile (w/ Tatum Paxley)
- James told McKenzie Mitchell that she was not intimidated by Nile before explaining that her deal for Henley's bar only fell through due to stupidity.
- James walked around the ring with Nile on her shoulder before hitting a backbreaker. Nile connected on an impressive headscissors takedown and gutwrench suplex.
- Javier Bernal continued to challenge only competitors that were not on the active roster while Mitchell questioned if he really wanted to wrestle.
Kiana James' confidence was shattered when Ivy Nile sent her outside. Fallon Henley got in her face, leading her back into the ring to walk into a dragon sleeper for the submission.
Henley brawled with James into the crowd. The Creed Brothers celebrated with Nile then called out Indus Sher for NXT Deadline. Nile was not happy about that challenge.
Nile remains a capable performer but needs to show what she can do more against serious competition. This was an uneventful match that felt longer than its four-minute run time.
Some of that is down to James remaining far too green. She is not impressing to date as an in-ring worker or entertainer. Henley at least seems to be getting some rub by beating her down.
Result
Nile def. James by submission.
Grade
D
Notable Moments
Scrypts vs. Guru Raj
- Scrypts is clearly the former Reggie under a poorly made mask. His atheticism remains immensely impressive, even if the gimmick is questionable.
- In a vignette, Ivy Nile warned Alba Fyre that her darkness would overcome her fire.
- Schism told the world that they were done adding to their group and sent a poor fan that Ava Raine lured into the ring through a table.
Scrypts made quick work for Guru Raj, ending it with a top rope cannonball. Afterward, he left a note on his fallen opponent with his signature.
After weeks of outright threats to NXT and the WWE Performance Center, Scrypts came in and wrestled a plain cruiserweight squash. While his athleticism is impressive, nothing about this carried the same weight as the promos that preceded.
That said, Scrypts is clearly talented, and there is an easy story to tell with him as the super villain to Axiom down the line. Hopefully, the awkward mask stays on in all the wild action between the two.
Result
Scrypts def. Raj by pinfall.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
- NXT showed Ruca's Tik Tok message to Stark, refusing her negative energy.
- Ruca nearly got the win off a handstand splash and running powerslam.
- Wes Lee tried to convince Trick Williams that he was not needed in Carmelo Hayes' corner for the main event.
- Bron Breakker talked about the pressure of being NXT champion and the way he found his center with all the pressure, fishing on his favorite lake.
Sol Ruca's athleticism had Zoey Stark reeling, but the veteran did not allow her to put it away. Stark dodged a dive from Ruca and hit a running knee to win. Nikkita Lyons came out afterward to fight Stark and sent her reeling.
This was not the type of match Stark should be having right after her big heel turn. She gave Ruca too much and did too little to stand out. While Ruca is clearly improving, this should have been a more condensed squash.
Lyons' return felt like climactic than it should have been, but the two are doing solid work to build their rivalry. Hopefully, NXT will give their match the right spotlight.
Result
Stark def. Ruca by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments