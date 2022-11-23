WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 22

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee have finally reached the climax of their feud. While these two have been fighting for a while, a one-on-one match has not quite come together until this November 22 edition of WWE NXT.

Cora Jade and Wendy Choo would also fight, hoping to put an end to their rivalry.

Zoey Stark would also be in action against the newcomer Sol Ruca, building momentum after her recent betrayal of Nikkita Lyons.

Toxic Attaction was also set to appear, opening the show after Mandy Rose's latest successful defense against Alba Fyre. No one knew what Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would have to say about the future of NXT's women's division.

There was more expected for this show, especially as Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews look ready to fight and NXT Deadline is just around the corner.

