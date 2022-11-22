Browns' Field at FirstEnergy Stadium Damaged; Police Investigating Possible Break-In

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns' field at FirstEnergy Stadium was reportedly damaged by someone driving around on it early Tuesday morning.

According to News 5 in Cleveland, the Browns notified the city's police department and it is investigating the incident as a possible break-in, as it appears someone jumped a fence and used a golf cart to damage the field.

According to News 5, the damage includes tire treads that "wind out from the 20-yard line in the shape of a golden spiral, spanning almost the entirety of the western side of the field." Some of the ruts in the field were reportedly "significant" in some areas.

The Browns described the damage as "superficial" and said repairs were already underway. The team notified the NFL of the situation, and a spokesperson said Cleveland is "confident that it should not impact" Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

However, the quick turnaround for the repairs does raise some issues for the players. News 5 spoke to local business owner Anthony Pagano, whose family owns and operates a sodding company, and he expressed concern over if the field can be ready in time to be safe to play on.

"Sod has a rooting-in period where the roots have to adhere to the soil so it actually sticks to the ground. If you don’t give that the proper amount of time, you can go ahead and take that piece right up off the ground. It’s not going to adhere. It’s going to be a safety issue for the players," Pagano said.

The Browns (3-7) will be looking to end a two-game skid when they host the Buccaneers (5-5) on Sunday.