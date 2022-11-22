Gabi Butler Signs WWE Contract; Previously Starred on Netflix Series 'Cheer'

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Gabi Butler, a cheerleader who rose to fame while appearing on the Netflix docuseries Cheer, has signed a developmental contract with WWE.

Butler told People's Natasha Dye she decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling after being "blown away" by the atmosphere at SummerSlam in Nashville.

"I was so involved in the cheerleading industry for so long, and I never really looked into anything other than cheerleading," Butler said. "But when I went to SummerSlam, it really just opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication the athletes bring into the ring."

Butler said she sees similarities in cheerleading and professional wrestling, namely the combination of athleticism, choreography and competitive drive necessary to perform at a high level.

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon spent time with Butler in Nashville and played a factor in her ultimately giving the sport a go.

There is no timetable for Butler to make her WWE debut. This is almost certainly not going to be a hot-shot into the main event picture like Logan Paul, who parlayed his fame outside the wrestling business into a WWE championship match with Roman Reigns in his third professional match.

There is no guarantee Butler ever even winds up being a full-time in-ring competitor; she will spend time in the WWE Performance Center and said she "hopefully" will step into the ring one day.

That said, her signing continues WWE's recent trend of bringing in athletes from other sports and hoping to mold them into the WWE style rather than signing talent who cut their teeth on the independent circuit.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

