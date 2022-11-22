Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Who Boo Team Should Stop Attending Games

AP Foto/Chris Szagola

Rudy Gobert told reporters Tuesday he wants Minnesota Timberwolves fans to support the team through good and bad times.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic relayed the remarks, with Gobert notably saying that fans who boo the team when it struggles should "just stay home."

The Timberwolves started just 5-8 this year but have since won four straight. Monday's home win against a Miami Heat team missing Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro was an ugly one, though, with Minnesota down 13 at halftime before a dominant 37-19 third-quarter effort.

Minnesota has gone all in on its core after acquiring Gobert, a three-time All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, from the Utah Jazz for four first-round draft picks, a 2026 pick swap, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and Walker Kessler, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Gobert joined a Timberwolves squad led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards that went to the playoffs last year. This season hadn't gone to plan through the first 13 games, but Minnesota has since bounced back to move over .500.

Krawczynski asked a follow-up to Gobert regarding whether he felt the boos derived from higher expectations from the fans this season:

Edwards expressed a similar sentiment, per Krawczynski.

"Yeah I love the crowd, man," he said. "Tell them, 'Hey y'all, if y'all listening to this, keep coming, showing us love, stop booing us. We're going to give you everything we got, man. We trying.'"

Minnesota will now embark on a two-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets before returning to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon.