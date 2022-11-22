Tiger Woods Earns $15M Bonus in PGA Tour's PIP; Played 9 Rounds in 2022

MB Media/Getty Images

A total of nine rounds of golf is all it took for Tiger Woods to be the PGA Tour's most impactful player of 2022.

The PGA Tour awarded Woods with a $15 million bonus under its Player Impact Program, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. Woods has won the top honor in each of the PIP's first two years.

The PGA Tour uses five criteria to determine which players have the most impact on the sport's popularity: Google searches, Q rating, Nielsen brand exposure rating, MVP index rating and Meltwater mentions (social media, TV, etc. measurements).

Schlabach's report noted the 2022 formula was adjusted to give more of an emphasis on players being mentioned on broadcast TV and other traditional media outlets.

Woods played in only three PGA Tour events, the Masters, the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, and played four rounds in an event only once. The 15-time major winner won the award last year while sitting out nearly the entire season while recovering from a life-threatening car crash.

All of this goes to show the outsized impact Woods continues to have on the game despite being more than a decade past his playing prime. He's won only one major since 2008 and has three total wins on the PGA Tour over the last nine seasons.

That said, numbers don't lie. Woods is perhaps the greatest golfer to ever grace a tee box, and he's going to be the sport's most famous face until he walks away—or some once-in-a-generation superstar joins the Tour and takes the mantle.