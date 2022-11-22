X

    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Hailed as World Cup Legend After Penalty Save vs. Poland

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves a penalty kick from Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
    Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

    Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

    With little production from the attack, it was goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who left as the hero for Mexico on Tuesday. He came through with the game's biggest moment, saving a penalty kick from Polish star Robert Lewandowski in the 58th minute:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    OCHOA BLOCKS LEWANDOWSKI'S PENALTY FOR MEXICO 😱🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/j9qO1Sodyt">pic.twitter.com/j9qO1Sodyt</a>

    Fans were going wild watching the 37-year-old veteran in goal:

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Memo Ochoa literally every World Cup: <a href="https://t.co/yCYyKWQ59G">pic.twitter.com/yCYyKWQ59G</a>

    The Athletic Soccer @TheAthleticSCCR

    The legend of Guillermo Ochoa continues to grow 🇲🇽<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEX</a> <a href="https://t.co/5qrrtsfhwF">pic.twitter.com/5qrrtsfhwF</a>

    Amil Bhatnagar @AmilwithanL

    Average club season but in World cups, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ochoa?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ochoa</a> is literally Superman. This is his fifth. Truly a legend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldcupQatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldcupQatar2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MexicovsPoland?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MexicovsPoland</a>

    Edoardo Avila @edoardoavila

    Every four years, 🇲🇽 Guillermo Ochoa reminds the world of just how good he is<br><br>¡PACO MEMO DEUS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QatarWorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QatarWorldCup2022</a>

    Emmanuel Ayamga @EmmanuelAyamga_

    Guillermo Ochoa doesn’t look like a 37-year-old. He actually looks 19 and with the reflexes of a teenager too.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Mexico fans ERUPT after Ochoa's save 🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/tOgHCOzT6u">pic.twitter.com/tOgHCOzT6u</a>

    Ibrahim H. @KingOfQueenz

    Ochoa really a World Cup legend

    DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP

    Guillermo Ochoa reappears every four years and turns into the best player in the world for a few weeks.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Ochoa in the World Cup <a href="https://t.co/SLeRgdaE4M">pic.twitter.com/SLeRgdaE4M</a>

    MPR @MPRIDLEY17

    Ochoa's world and we're all just living in it, every world cup since I can remember 🇲🇽 🐐

    Solyman Jami @Jitokeze

    Ochoa performing a masterclass every World Cup <a href="https://t.co/kZ5PxDeKz4">pic.twitter.com/kZ5PxDeKz4</a>

    FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip

    🇲🇽 This is 5th time Guillermo Ochoa is playing for Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.<br><br>🇩🇪 Germany 2006 <br>🇿🇦 South Africa 2010 <br>🇧🇷 Brazil 2014 <br>🇷🇺 Russia 2018 <br>🇶🇦 Qatar 2022 <br><br>🔝 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> Legend 🕷️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEX</a> |<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POL</a> |<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/QgJNPe7ToK">pic.twitter.com/QgJNPe7ToK</a>

    Ashwin Raman @AshwinRaman_

    ochoa is to the world cup what mariah carey is to christmas

    It was one of only two saves in the match for Ochoa, but he did enough to earn a clean sheet against a quality opponent.

    The match featured few other real chances, although Mexico appeared to be the more aggressive team. The team had five shots to Poland's one in the first half, but they couldn't take advantage of opportunities.

    Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports

    Really good first half from Mexico. Dominant and have had the better chances. If Raul Jimenez is fit enough, he could have a lot of joy in the final 30 minutes of this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElTri?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElTri</a> whipping in plenty of good crosses. Poland haven’t got going and Lewandowski has hardly had a kick.

    manoj gairola @manoj_gairola

    Mexico played better in first half. Almost dominated. Though 0-0 at first half, but good game. Mexico is the best team in the pool as of now.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    So close 😬<br><br>Mexico is knocking in the first half 👀🇲🇽 <a href="https://t.co/4R7VFfKVrz">pic.twitter.com/4R7VFfKVrz</a>

    Lukas Weese @Weesesports

    Glorious chance for Mexico. <br><br>Header just wide. <br><br>Match remains scoreless. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MEX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MEX</a>

    There weren't many more quality looks in the second half for either team outside of the missed penalty, resulting in a scoreless draw.

    Saudi Arabia is now the surprising team on top of Group C after an upset win against Argentina earlier on Tuesday. Mexico will now face a desperate Argentina squad on Saturday as both sides look to gain three important points.

    Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Hailed as World Cup Legend After Penalty Save vs. Poland
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.