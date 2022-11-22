'Terrible' Cardinals Defense Ripped by NFL Twitter in Loss to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Entering this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers weren't exactly lighting it up on offense, averaging just 22.0 points per game.

However, the Cardinals made the 49ers look like world-beaters in a 38-10 blowout loss at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Arizona (4-7) had no answer for San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw for four touchdowns for the first time since the 2019 season. The Cardinals also displayed a lack of effort, missing routine tackles as the 49ers pass-catchers outmuscled them. George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk caught two touchdowns each for the 49ers (6-4).

The Cardinals entered the game with the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL (25.8), but Monday's showing was still disappointing. Arizona failed to match San Francisco's energy and couldn't contain an offense that doesn't always light up scoreboards.

NFL Twitter let loose on the Cardinals defense for its poor performance against the 49ers:

The Cardinals used to have an offense that could make up for its defensive shortcomings, but that hasn't been the case this season. Without Kyler Murray, who sat out on Monday with a hamstring injury, the team has no chance of competing if it can't stop its opponent.

Arizona has a ton of holes to fix before it returns to action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5).