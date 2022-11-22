X

    'Terrible' Cardinals Defense Ripped by NFL Twitter in Loss to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

    Doric SamNovember 22, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, gets past Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and safety Budda Baker, on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    AP Photo/Fernando Llano

    Entering this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers weren't exactly lighting it up on offense, averaging just 22.0 points per game.

    However, the Cardinals made the 49ers look like world-beaters in a 38-10 blowout loss at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

    Arizona (4-7) had no answer for San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw for four touchdowns for the first time since the 2019 season. The Cardinals also displayed a lack of effort, missing routine tackles as the 49ers pass-catchers outmuscled them. George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk caught two touchdowns each for the 49ers (6-4).

    The Cardinals entered the game with the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL (25.8), but Monday's showing was still disappointing. Arizona failed to match San Francisco's energy and couldn't contain an offense that doesn't always light up scoreboards.

    NFL Twitter let loose on the Cardinals defense for its poor performance against the 49ers:

    Antwan V. Staley @antwanstaley

    Cardinals defense has been terrible

    'Terrible' Cardinals Defense Ripped by NFL Twitter in Loss to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    The 49ers receivers and Cardinals Defense are making Jimmy G look like a Pro-Bowler.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    How the Cardinals look trying to tackle the 49ers <a href="https://t.co/3v36pHUdQG">pic.twitter.com/3v36pHUdQG</a>

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    Cardinals defense has almost everyone healthy and is getting whipped.

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    Arizona Cardinals offense just hasn't done enough. The defense, once again, isn't built to win games.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Total disintegration for AZ. <a href="https://twitter.com/TroyAikman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TroyAikman</a> just called it embarrassing. <br><br>Budda Baker and JJ will be inconsolable in that locker room.

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    Aikman calls out the Cardinals' defense, and I don't think that's the first time tonight they weren't all-in on tackling Kittle or Deebo.

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    Wow Cardinals defense

    Chuck Harris @chuckh3

    The talent differential between the Cardinals and 49ers is on display. <br><br>Steve Keim spent the least amount on defense than 31 other teams.

    Alex Clancy @ClancysCorner

    Reminder for the 100th time: <br><br>The Arizona Cardinals defense doesn't have the talent to win games for the Cardinals. <br><br>The offense has all the talent to be able to do that. And they haven't held up their end of the bargain this season.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    The Cardinals defense trying to stop the 49ers: <a href="https://t.co/aNT27YXNnc">pic.twitter.com/aNT27YXNnc</a>

    Rohan Chakravarthi @RohanChakrav

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> have just taken the energy out of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> defense.<br><br>George Kittle has 4 catches for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns.<br><br>Huge 38-10 lead now for SF.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49wz?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49wz</a>

    Kropp @KROPPTOP

    Cardinals defense getting torched.

    Brian Y @byysports

    The Cardinals defense trying to stop the 49ers: <a href="https://t.co/LAUbdMTgbh">pic.twitter.com/LAUbdMTgbh</a>

    Chris Carlay @cbcarlay

    Helps to play a defense that’s bottom third in the league. Cardinals stank. <a href="https://t.co/0P5aZ3Tdi2">https://t.co/0P5aZ3Tdi2</a>

    The Cardinals used to have an offense that could make up for its defensive shortcomings, but that hasn't been the case this season. Without Kyler Murray, who sat out on Monday with a hamstring injury, the team has no chance of competing if it can't stop its opponent.

    Arizona has a ton of holes to fix before it returns to action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.