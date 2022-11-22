76ers' Tobias Harris Says Being Mentioned in Trade Rumors 'Doesn’t Affect Me'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been the subject of trade rumors through the early part of the 2022-23 season, but he isn't letting off-the-court speculation become a distraction.

"The trade rumors, I’ve been in trade rumors, to be honest, ever since I’ve came into the NBA, so it’s nothing new to me and it’s something that, honestly, doesn’t affect me because I know I’ll be fine wherever I am," Harris told Ky Carlin of USA Today. "I don’t really stress on that."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Harris' name "has come up in the 76ers' conversations with clubs so far" as trade talks start begin to heat up with Dec. 15 approaching. On that date, players who signed contracts this offseason will become eligible to be traded.

Harris has seen his role on offense diminish substantially this season, as his average of 14.7 points per game is his lowest since his run with the Orlando Magic in 2015-16. While he's been relegated to mostly a three-point shooter, he's connecting at a respectable clip at 39.7 percent. Harris has still managed to make an impact on defense, averaging a career-high 1.6 steals.

When Harris was acquired by Philadelphia as part of a six-player deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, it was the fifth time he was traded in his career, including a three-team draft-night deal in 2011. Harris previously has expressed a desire to stay with the Sixers, but he said he understands the nature of the NBA and won't let trade rumors change his approach.

"What upper management and whoever wants to do, I’m truly grateful and thankful for what I do and the impact I’m able to have on this group and the guys on this team,” Harris said. “I enjoy being here and everything else outside of that, I don’t let it affect me. I just go and hoop and worry about how I can control everything I can control in this situation."

Harris and the Sixers (8-8) will return to action Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets (8-9).