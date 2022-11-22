X

    Report: EA Sports Expected to Delay Return of College Football Video Game Until 2024

    EA Sports is reportedly going to announce some disheartening news for gamers excited about the return of the company's college football franchise.

    According to insider Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA will announce Tuesday that it is delaying the release of EA Sports College Football until 2024.

    Brown added more context to the situation:

    Matt Brown @MattBrownEP

    Quick thoughts<br><br>1) I am legitimately surprised by this. <br><br>2) I've been writing this basically ever since I first broke news about the game...EA does not want to just do a Madden reskin. They want the CFB game to be completely new IP.

    The impending return of the beloved game was met with heavy anticipation when EA Sports announced it was coming back in 2021:

    EASPORTSCollege @EASPORTSCollege

    For those who never stopped believing... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EASPORTSCollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EASPORTSCollegeFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/ojDl9LzXuj">pic.twitter.com/ojDl9LzXuj</a>

    Yet those anxious to play will have to wait another year.

    The latest version of the game was NCAA Football 14 and featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. Previous cover stars included Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Matt Ryan, Charles Woodson, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald.

    Fans might not find out the next cover star until 2024.

