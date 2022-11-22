Report: EA Sports Expected to Delay Return of College Football Video Game Until 2024

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EA Sports is reportedly going to announce some disheartening news for gamers excited about the return of the company's college football franchise.

According to insider Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA will announce Tuesday that it is delaying the release of EA Sports College Football until 2024.

Brown added more context to the situation:

The impending return of the beloved game was met with heavy anticipation when EA Sports announced it was coming back in 2021:

Yet those anxious to play will have to wait another year.

The latest version of the game was NCAA Football 14 and featured Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. Previous cover stars included Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Matt Ryan, Charles Woodson, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald.

Fans might not find out the next cover star until 2024.