    76ers' Joel Embiid Ruled Out vs. Pacers with Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 4, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to foot soreness, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

    The five-time All-Star has already missed time this season because of knee and shoulder trouble and suffered a left midfoot sprain in a Nov. 19 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed four games before returning to the lineup.

    This year has been an all-too-familiar sight for fans. Embiid continues to perform at an MVP level but remains dogged by injuries. His individual contributions aren't enough to cover up wider flaws within the roster, either.

    James Harden's foot injury hasn't helped matters since he needs to return to something approaching his peak for the franchise to be a title contender.

    Embiid's value to the team was illustrated during a three-game winning streak in November when he scored 133 points, including a 59-point showing in a victory over the Utah Jazz.

    In 28 games this season, Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

    Harden and Tyrese Maxey can pick up the slack offensively, although the 76ers will certainly miss the superstar while he's unavailable.

