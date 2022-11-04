76ers' Doc Rivers: James Harden's Foot Injury Less Severe Than Initially Feared

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's right foot tendon strain is not as severe as originally feared, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Harden was set to miss a month with the injury, which appeared to have been suffered during the team's 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

It's not clear whether Rivers believes Harden will return sooner than the reported timetable.

Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia gave more insight on the matter.

Harden had been enjoying an excellent season despite the 76ers' slow 4-5 start. Through nine games, he has averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Without Harden, the onus falls on Joel Embiid to pick up more of the nightly burden, while Tyrese Maxey should primarily handle the backcourt responsibilities. Rivers also told reporters that forward Tobias Harris' usage should increase as well.

Look for Shake Milton and De'Anthony Melton to get more playing time off the bench too. Rivers projected Melton to start in Harden's place.