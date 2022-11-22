2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Has Bennedict Mathurin Caught Paolo Banchero?

1 of 6

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

10. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams storms onto the list this week with a strong showing over his last five games. Over that stretch, he's put up 11.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.2 threes per game, nudging his season marks up to 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 0.8 threes per game.

9. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

AJ Griffin has the potential to be one of the better shooters from the 2022 draft class. After shooting 44.7 percent from deep as a freshman at Duke, he's at 36.1 percent in the NBA. And even on a team almost certainly headed to the playoffs, he's forced his way into the rotation with four games in which he's hit at least two threes.

8. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith Jr. was billed as a potential high-end floor spacer heading into the NBA, but his current shooting splits (33.3 percent from the field, 30.2 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line) are at least a little concerning. Still, he's averaging 10.9 points and blocking 1.1 shots per game. He's at least providing some encouraging signs on the defensive side of the three-and-D equation.

7. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Tari Eason isn't scoring as much as his higher-drafted teammate, but he's shooting 37.1 percent from three and is averaging more rebounds and assists per 75 possessions than Smith. He's also second in the entire league in steals per 75 possessions.

6. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

If highlights were the driving factor behind Rookie of the Year consideration, Shaedon Sharpe would probably be higher on the list. His are ridiculous.

Sharpe's 47.4 three-point percentage is plenty encouraging as well, but he needs a bit more volume in the ancillary categories (like assists, steals and blocks) to reenter the top five. Part of his modest marks there are a function of his role on a playoff team, but his per-possession averages are underwhelming, too.