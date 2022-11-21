Eagles' Nick Sirianni Says Frank Reich Should Still Be Colts HC over Jeff Saturday

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni believes the Indianapolis Colts never should have fired Frank Reich.

"You know what I think. He should be the head coach there still," Sirianni said Monday on 94 WIP (around the 2:30 mark). "You know what I think. That was a subtle 'you don't know what I want to say, but here's what I'm saying,' and you guys can read between the lines on that. ... I love Frank and I know this city has a fond appreciation of Frank as well."

Reich was fired this month after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. Indianapolis replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday, who has no coaching experience at either the NFL or college level.

After the Colts won their first game under Saturday in Week 10, Sirianni and the Eagles earned a 17-16 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday.

