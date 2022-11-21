3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 11 Win vs. Colts

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday, though it was a much tougher game than many might have anticipated. The Indianapolis Colts gave Philly a fight, as the Eagles narrowly escaped with a 17-16 victory.

The Colts have shown a lot of life under new interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the Eagles may have still been reeling from last week's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. The result was an early Colts lead and an afternoon of Philadelphia playing catch-up.

The Eagles did pull out the win, though, thanks to a marvelous fourth quarter from quarterback Jalen Hurts. The victory moves Philadelphia to 9-1 on the season and makes the Eagles a near-lock to reach the postseason.

Philadelphia maintains a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in the NFC East, though it's clear that the Eagles will get everyone's best shot down the stretch. That will start next Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Colts.

