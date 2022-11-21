Police: NMSU CBB Player Mike Peake 'Lured' to Campus Ahead of Fatal Shooting

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Four New Mexico State students allegedly conspired to lure men's basketball player Mike Peake to campus and assault him when a deadly shooting broke out early Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis after the Aggies forward was attacked by the four assailants, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

"Through investigation, agents later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis's male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him," New Mexico State police said in a statement.

Travis allegedly attacked and shot Peake, who responded by shooting back at Travis, killing him at the scene. A statement sent by school officials to the student body said Peake is in stable condition. Police have not offered any updates on Peake's condition.

The incident led to the postponement of Saturday's scheduled game between New Mexico State and New Mexico.

The 17-year-old woman involved in the shooting was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. She has not been identified. The two other male students have also not been identified, and police are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to their apprehension.

Peake, a junior, averaged 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while starting New Mexico State's first two games of the season. He originally began his college basketball career at Georgia before transferring to Austin Peay and then New Mexico State.