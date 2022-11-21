Garrett Wilson Calls Out Jets' Offensive Struggles vs. Patriots: 'This S--t is Sorry'

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The New York Jets suffered a crushing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not hold back his anger after a disappointing offensive performance in which the team totaled just 103 yards.

"This s--t is sorry," Wilson told reporters. "We're out here looking sorry—and we know that we're not sorry. That's why it really hurts. We know we're better than that. That's why it hurts."

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards and led the team with 26 rushing yards. The offense mustered just two yards in the entire second half and never reached the red zone. New York lost on an 84-yard punt return by New England's Marcus Jones with five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The loss dropped the Jets to last place in the AFC East.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Garrett Wilson could be heard shouting at no one in particular "I'm done with this!" as he stormed into the locker room after the loss. He then let loose as he spoke with reporters, indicating that there are issues of preparation and accountability within the team.

"It starts in practice," he said. "It's got to be better, the things we see and don't call out. It has to start getting called out. This is unacceptable. No one wants to feel like this, but that's not enough. ... Hopefully, this is a wake-up for some people in the facility, people in the facility to get on their details."

While he didn't single anyone out specifically and stressed "it's all of us," Garrett Wilson appeared to be calling out Zach Wilson and the coaching staff. He said the coaches "have to put more trust in the receiver room," and he seemed to express frustration with the game plan.

"It starts during the week in practice—coaching, all of that," he said. "We have to be detailed. We all have to have a better plan. This s--t's not OK. Straight up. It's not OK. How many total yards did we have? Yeah, that s--t's not going to fly."

Garrett Wilson's comments are some much-needed fire for the Jets and contrast the stoic Zach Wilson, who said he doesn't feel like the offense let the defense down despite the poor showing. New York's defense finished with six sacks.

"Let's call it like it is: We have to be better in the passing game if we want to be where we want to be at," Garrett Wilson said. "And we know we can be there, that's the most frustrating part. We don't have to be in games like this. They didn't even score on offense, and we lost the game. Me, personally, I think we have to take it for what it is. We got our ass beat on offense, and the results showed."

The Jets (6-4) will look for a better result when they host the Chicago Bears (3-8) next Sunday.