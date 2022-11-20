Zach Wilson Doesn't Feel Like Jets Offense Let Defense Down Despite 103 Total Yards

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Jets had an abysmal offensive showing in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but quarterback Zach Wilson isn't placing the blame on one side of the ball.

When asked after the game if he feels the offense let the defense down by mustering just 103 total yards in the loss, Wilson gave a succinct answer:

Wilson completed just nine of his 22 passes for a season-low 77 yards. While he didn't commit any turnovers, at least two potential interceptions were dropped by Patriots defenders. The Jets had zero success running the ball, totaling just 59 yards on the ground with Wilson leading the team with 26 rushing yards. The second-year signal-caller was under duress for much of the game, as New England sacked him four times.

The team produced just six first downs and punted the ball 10 times, the last of which resulted in an 84-yard return touchdown by Marcus Jones with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots the victory.

New York's defense, on the other hand, had an outstanding performance despite the defeat. The Jets sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones six times. Each time New England managed to move the ball down the field, New York's defense held with impressive stops.

Sunday's loss is particularly crushing because it drops the Jets to last place in the AFC East at 6-4, when they would have been in first place with a win. It also extends their losing streak against New England to 14 straight games, the longest active streak of losing to a single team.

The Jets will look to bounce back next Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears, who fell to 3-8 with a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons this week.