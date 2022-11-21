Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to Bengals

Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to BengalsNovember 21, 2022
AP Photo/Don Wright
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was removed from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a dangerous play he made late in the fourth quarter.
During an onside kick in the final minute, Pickens made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals returner Tyler Boyd when he recovered the ball, and the rookie was summarily ejected. Cincinnati then knelt twice to close the door on a 37-30 victory.
