    Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to Bengals

    Doric SamNovember 21, 2022

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) makes a catch and takes it in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    AP Photo/Don Wright

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was removed from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a dangerous play he made late in the fourth quarter.

    During an onside kick in the final minute, Pickens made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals returner Tyler Boyd when he recovered the ball, and the rookie was summarily ejected. Cincinnati then knelt twice to close the door on a 37-30 victory.

