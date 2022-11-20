World Cup Results 2022: Updated Group Standings after Opening Day

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Ecuador opened the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one of the most commanding 2-0 wins you will see in international competition.

The South American nation rolled host side Qatar to kick off play in Group A on Sunday.

Ecuador's win, in the only game played on Sunday, put them on top of the group, which also features Senegal and the Netherlands, for at least 24 hours.

Senegal and the Netherlands will face off in the second game on Monday's slate. England kicks off the Group B slate against Iran in the first game and the United States finishes off the schedule against Wales at 2 p.m. ET.

Updated Group A Standings

1. Ecuador - 3 points (+2 goal differential)

2. Netherlands - 0 (0 GD)

3. Senegal - 0 (0 GD)

4. Qatar - 0 (-2 GD)

Ecuador authored an impressive performance from start to finish in the World Cup opener.

La Tri thought it had a goal in the opening five minutes of the match, but Enner Valencia's header was ruled out due to a offside.

It did not take long for Valencia to find himself on the score sheet. He netted a penalty in the 16th minute and headed home a strike in the 31st minute.

Ecuador commanded the rest of the game. The South American side held Qatar without a shot on goal and it looked dangerous in other attacking instances in the final 60 minutes.

The victory placed Ecuador on top of Group A and it sent a bit of a statement to Senegal and the Netherlands as to how difficult La Tri can be as an opponent.

Ecuador extended its run of clean sheets to seven games. It faces its biggest challenge of Group A on Friday against the Netherlands.

The Dutch start their return to World Cup action on Monday at 11 a.m. ET versus Senegal, who is out without Sadio Mane.

Senegal suffered a huge loss when Mane was ruled out of the World Cup, but it will still be a tough opponent for the Oranje. Senegal has a strong defense that helped it win the African Cup of Nations last year.

The Dutch are led by Barcelona's Memphis Depay, who tied with England's Harry Kane for the most goals in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Kane and the Three Lions will be first up on Monday.

England takes on Iran at 8 a.m. ET inside the Khalifa International Stadium. Iran is viewed as the weakest team in Group B, but it is ranked 20th in the FIFA men's world rankings.

Group B's first matchday will be completed by the United States and Wales at 2 p.m. ET. That will mark the USMNT's first World Cup game in eight years and Wales' first World Cup match since 1958.