X

    NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2022

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 15: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz stands on the court during the game against the New York Knicks on November 15, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."

    Clarkson makes $13.3 million this year and has a $14.3 million option for 2023-24.

    It looked like the 30-year-old's days in Utah were numbered after the Jazz traded Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons on Sept. 22. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had already been jettisoned, so the rebuild was on.

    If the front office was looking to tank for French standout Victor Wembanyama, then the players didn't get the memo.

    Sooner or later the bottom could fall out, though.

    Regardless of what happens moving forward, extending Clarkson's contract could work to the Jazz's benefit.

    NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The 6'4" guard is averaging 18.6 points on 42.7 percent shooting, including 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. For prospective trade suitors, he's continuing to show he's a valuable secondary scorer and playmaker (4.6 assists per game).

    NBA Fantasy @NBAFantasy

    Jordan Clarkson came up CLUTCH last night, scoring 15 points in the 4th quarter in a <a href="https://twitter.com/utahjazz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@utahjazz</a> win! ❄️<br><br>28 PTS | 2 REB | 4 AST | 33.4 FPTS<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeNote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeNote</a> <a href="https://t.co/yyn4Nlk4w8">pic.twitter.com/yyn4Nlk4w8</a>

    A multiyear deal would also remove the uncertainty presented by his player option for next season. An opposing general manager might be willing to part with more assets knowing Clarkson is under contract beyond 2022 and how much he'll count against the salary cap.

    For Clarkson, he'd poised to get a nice payday in the summer if he opts out. He might prefer instead to get long-term financial security now rather than testing his value on the open market.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.