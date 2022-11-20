NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."

Clarkson makes $13.3 million this year and has a $14.3 million option for 2023-24.

It looked like the 30-year-old's days in Utah were numbered after the Jazz traded Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons on Sept. 22. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert had already been jettisoned, so the rebuild was on.

If the front office was looking to tank for French standout Victor Wembanyama, then the players didn't get the memo.

Sooner or later the bottom could fall out, though.

Regardless of what happens moving forward, extending Clarkson's contract could work to the Jazz's benefit.

The 6'4" guard is averaging 18.6 points on 42.7 percent shooting, including 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. For prospective trade suitors, he's continuing to show he's a valuable secondary scorer and playmaker (4.6 assists per game).

A multiyear deal would also remove the uncertainty presented by his player option for next season. An opposing general manager might be willing to part with more assets knowing Clarkson is under contract beyond 2022 and how much he'll count against the salary cap.

For Clarkson, he'd poised to get a nice payday in the summer if he opts out. He might prefer instead to get long-term financial security now rather than testing his value on the open market.